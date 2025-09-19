Ebola scare: Nigeria on high alert as suspected cases test negative — NCDC

Dr Jide Idris, Director General, NCDC

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, NCDC, has confirmed that two recent suspected cases of viral haemorrhagic fever in Abuja tested negative for both Ebola and Marburg viruses.

Director-General of the NCDC, Dr. Jide Idris, disclosed this in a statement on Friday. He explained that the most recent case involved a traveller who arrived in Abuja from Kigali and promptly sought medical care when he began to feel unwell.

“The decision to report early, combined with the vigilance of the attending clinician and hospital team, ensured that our public health system was promptly activated and that the risk to the public was minimised,” Dr. Idris said.

The NCDC commended clinicians and staff of Nisa Premier Hospital, Abuja, for their swift action and high index of suspicion, which triggered a rapid and coordinated response.

Dr. Idris also praised the FCT Epidemiology and Rapid Response Teams, Port Health Services, the National Reference Laboratory, airline and immigration authorities, and other stakeholders for their prompt collaboration, describing it as a demonstration of Nigeria’s growing preparedness capacity.

He noted that the NCDC had carried out a Dynamic Risk Assessment in response to recent reports of Ebola in other countries and had stepped up nationwide anticipatory measures.

According to him, surveillance has been strengthened at points of entry, isolation and treatment facilities have been placed on alert, and critical infection-prevention supplies prepositioned.

The NCDC’s national reference laboratories remain on standby for rapid testing, while public health teams are ready for contact tracing if required.

Beyond these measures, Dr. Idris said the agency is working with state governments and partners to boost readiness across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. He urged states to continue supporting surveillance officers, ensure isolation centres remain functional, and provide necessary resources for swift response.

He further appealed to healthcare workers to maintain a high level of suspicion, observe strict infection-prevention protocols, and immediately report unusual cases.

Dr. Idris advised Nigerians to practise proper hand hygiene, avoid contact with symptomatic individuals, minimise animal-to-human risks, and seek urgent medical attention if they or anyone with a travel history to affected countries develops symptoms.

“The NCDC remains committed to protecting the health of all Nigerians,” he said, stressing the need for sustained vigilance, public-private collaboration, and community support in preventing, detecting, and effectively responding to any public health threat.