Donnarumma’s experience, presence will help Man City – Guardiola

By Emmanuel Okogba

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma, insisting the Italian goalkeeper will bring vital experience and presence to the squad as the champions navigate a demanding season.

Donnarumma, 26, joined City from Paris Saint-Germain on transfer deadline day, penning a five-year deal. The Euro 2020 winner arrives with an impressive résumé, having won the Champions League with PSG last season and previously spending over a decade at AC Milan.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby, Guardiola highlighted the qualities the towering shot-stopper will add to his team.

“Gigi’s a 26-year-old with incredible experience,” Guardiola said. “He’s so tall, so huge, and he gives confidence and personality to the team. He’s a big presence on the biggest stages. He proved his quality in many games last season, and we are looking forward to having him.”

Donnarumma’s arrival follows the earlier additions of goalkeepers James Trafford and Marcus Bettinelli. Guardiola stressed that while only one can play at a time, City’s heavy schedule means opportunities will come for everyone.

“The season is so long,” he noted. “Now starts the real season with many games, and everybody will be involved. We have the potential of Gigi, James, and the other players, and we will use them.”

While strengthening their goalkeeping department, City bid farewell to three familiar faces. Club stalwarts Ilkay Gundogan and Ederson both departed on permanent deals to Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe respectively, while defender Manuel Akanji joined Inter Milan on a season-long loan.

Guardiola paid tribute to their contributions, particularly during City’s treble-winning campaign in 2023.

“First of all, they deserve some words,” he said. “It was unthinkable what we would have done without them. Eddie helped us create a special way and has been our keeper for the best decade in the club’s history. Gundo was one of my best signings, so smart and intelligent, and Manu gave us so much too. I wish all three of them the very best.”

For Guardiola, the summer’s changes represent both an end and a beginning: farewells to trusted servants but the arrival of a goalkeeper he believes can stand tall in City’s next era.