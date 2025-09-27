Divine intervention settles all, by Funmi Komolafe

Beloved, welcome to the last Sunday in the month of September.

A significant month associated with fruitfulness.

The ninth month is the month that a pregnant woman is expected to give birth. Any month after that would be a case of overdue pregnancy.

May the merciful God deliver anyone in this condition in Jesus name?

Brethren, in many cases, what we do aren’t enough to deliver us from physical or spiritual barrenness. Neither is it enough to reward our labour with fruitfulness.

The Holy Bible tells us Zechariah 4 vs. 6 ( KJV): Then he answered and spake unto me, saying, This is the word of the LORD unto Zerubbabel, saying. Not by might, nor by power, but by my spirit, saith the LORD of hosts”.

A popular song is taken from this verse with the lyrics, “this mountain, shall be removed but by my spirit says the LORD”.

The key words for us in the passage quoted above are ” Not by might, nor by power, but by my spirit . saith the LORD of hosts”.

If it were to be by a man’s strength, Rachael and Hannah would never have been called barren. In both cases, Jacob and Elkanah had a second wife that bore children without any form of delay.

Had it been by strength, David would not have recovered all that he lost after the Amalekites invaded Ziklag.

1st Samuel 30 vs2-4: ” And had taken the women captives, that were therein: they slew not any, either great or small, but carried them away, and went on their way.

So David and his men came to the city, and behold, it was burned with fire; and their wives, and their sons, and their daughters, were taken captives.

Then David and the people that were with him lifted up their voices and wept, until they had no more power to weep”.

A lesson for us here is that weeping does not solve problems.

So, when weighed down by challenges , solutions cannot be found in weeping.

David was a man of war with many loyal soldiers but this time, the enemy caught them unawares and they lost everything. Having just returned from a war, they were probably tired and couldn’t go after their enemies immediately.

The situation is similar to what many are passing through. Even when we know the source of a challenge, we usually do not have the human capacity to fight back and set ourselves free.

Let’s see what David the warrior did in 1st Samuel 30 vs. 8 ( NIV) ” Then David asked the LORD, ” Should I chase after this band of raiders? Will I catch them?” And the LORD told him, ” Yes, go after them. You will surely recover everything that was taken from you!”.

David obeyed God but on the way, he met an Egyptian that had fallen sick and abandoned by the raiders. He and his soldiers didn’t walk past him . Despite the state of their minds , they waited to show him kindness by treating him and attending to his needs.

That was the key needed. He showed them where the raiders were.

Verses 17 -19 ( KJV) completes the story.

” And David smote them from twilight even unto the evening of the next day: and there escaped not a man of them, save four hundred young men, which rode upon camels and fled.

And David recovered all that the Amalekites had carried away; and David rescued his two wives.

And there was nothing lacking to them, neither small nor great, neither sons nor daughters, neither spoil, nor anything that they had taken to them: David recovered all”.

Beloved, the eggs of the body that have missed conception over the years would be recovered when God intervenes.

However, God may not intervene if we do not call for his intervention.

Psalm 50 vs 14 &15 ( KJV) : ” Offer unto God thanksgiving: and pay thy vows unto the most High: And call upon me in the day of trouble: I will deliver thee, and thou shalt glorify me”.

Note that in the persons that we have mentioned, all of them cried unto the LORD.

They took their petitions to God Almighty in prayer. Some made vows. These are actions needed to seek the face of God.

Vows need not be until we receive miracles or when we give testimony. It could be fulfilled even when we are waiting for the manifestation of answers to our prayers.

Beloved, we need God’s intervention in every area of our life. It is not only for those seeking an end to a challenge.

Jesus told us in John 15 vs.5 ” I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing”.

The message is very clear.

Be in Christ , let Christ be in you and you will bear many fruits.

In other words,, the closed womb will produce children. You will begin to enjoy the fruits of your work.

All round joy would be your testimony. If only you meet the conditions.

The point has been made in this column over and over again that not all challenges are man-made. Many are spiritual and only a superior spiritual force can wipe out challenges. That superior force is found in the LORD of Hosts.

How do we explain the case of a lady who graduated at 21 and got married at 22 as a virgin but 30 years, in her marriage produced no child.

Medical science could have some answers but our understanding is beyond science.

The lady and her husband remained together in Christ.

Imagine how people would have mocked them especially relations and neighbours but they remained focused.

God intervened and to the glory of God, she that was called barren for 30 years gave birth to a set of triplets at a time when scientifically, she had passed the childbearing age.

She and her husband must have tried everything humanly possible to remove the reproach in their marriage but they couldn’t until God intervened.

Beloved, in these ember months, the LORD would intervene in that unpleasant situation that you are passing through in the name of Jesus.

Remember every challenge has an expiry date.

When God steps in, the days and years of weeping would become a day of joy.

Never allow challenges to break you down. Rather, prepare your body and spirit for the intervention of God.

Jesus never fails!