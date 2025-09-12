Deltans will re-elect Oborevwori for second term – Okporoko

Amb. Chief Godwin Okporoko, JP, Executive Assistant, Security Matters To Delta State Governor, has assured that the people of Delta State will vote and re-elect Governor Sherriff Oborevwori for second term in 2027.

Okporoko, Chairman of Ughelli South United Forum ( USUF), stated this on Friday in Asaba, Delta State.

He said Deltans were already satisfied with the laudable performance of Governor Oborevwori in two years, and are eager to re-elect Oborevwori again in 2027.

According to Okporoko, “ I am commending His Excellency , Governor Sherriff Oborevwori for the empowerment 1000 persons in each Wards across Delta State”.

He noted that Governor Oborevwori was taking good governance and dividends of democracy directly to the people at the grassroots, noting that these beneficiaries would support the Governor for continuity in 2027.

“ There is no vacancy in Delta State Government House, Asaba. His Excellency, Governor Sherriff Oborevwori has a mandate of eight years to serve as Governor till 2031”

He further pointed that the collaboration between Governor Oborevwori and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu were yielding positive impacts in Delta State..

“ President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing well, and his policies were also yielding good results. The President, Tinubu inherited challenges and he is doing his very best to provide solutions to these challenges”.

Okporoko called on Nigerians to re-elect President Tinubu for second term in 2027.

He also advised Nigerians to ignore the media attacks on President Tinubu, adding that Tinubu has barely spent two years in office as it was to premature to assess his performance.