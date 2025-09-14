Death toll in Yaba building collapse rises to four

The death toll in the three-storey building that collapsed at Yaba in Lagos State has risen to four.

Mrs Ibitayo Adenike, Acting Head of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos Operations Office, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

Adenike told NAN that another male body was recovered from the rubble on Sunday evening, bringing the total number of victims to eight, four dead and four rescued.

Adenike said that the building, located at No. 333 Borno Street, Alagomeji, Yaba, collapsed at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, trapping several persons beneath the debris.

“Search and rescue operations are still ongoing”, she added.

NAN reports that emergency responders at the scene include the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Building Control Agency, the Nigeria Police Force, and other relevant agencies.

