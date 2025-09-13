Day Kaduna stood still for Uba Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The 2025 Maulud celebration at Murtala Muhammed Square, Kaduna, was meant to be a religious gathering. But as thousands of faithful converged, it became much more — a show of confidence in Governor Uba Sani and an open endorsement for his continuity beyond 2027.

Earlier, at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Hall, the book presentation preceding the rally set the tone. Renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, emphasized the need for peace and unity in the Ummah. He, alongside other speakers, praised Governor Uba Sani’s commitment to inclusivity, describing him as a leader who believes in dialogue over force — “less guns and more talks” — as the surest path to ending the insecurity that has,for some time, burdened the state.

When the governor mounted the podium, he struck a reassuring note. Senator Uba Sani reiterated his administration’s resolve to protect lives and property, reminding the audience that leadership is a divine trust. He highlighted ongoing security collaborations and disclosed that his government’s approach in Birnin Gwari — through dialogue, confidence-building, and community-driven peace pacts, has reduced hostilities and opened a window for reconciliation in one of the state’s most troubled zones.

Beyond Birnin Gwari, the governor’s emphasis on education, social welfare, and support for security agencies was also noted. He spoke of recent investments in schools, youth empowerment, and infrastructure as deliberate steps to address the roots of restiveness. According to him, peace cannot thrive where hunger, illiteracy, and hopelessness reign.

To his critics, particularly disgruntled elements within the El-Rufa’i camp, Uba Sani extended an olive branch while urging restraint. Political differences, he reminded them, should not overshadow the collective duty of preserving Kaduna’s fragile peace. To his predecessor, Mallam Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufai, he offered respect but hinted that the times demand a different style of leadership, one anchored in healing wounds, not reopening them.

As the Maulud crowd dispersed, one message was unmistakable: the people have found in Uba Sani a humane, approachable, and inclusive governor.

In 2027, Kaduna’s electorate will,all things being equal, likely align with this vision of continuity, leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the man who governs with compassion today, succeeds himself as the principal occupant of the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.