Dantsoho: Nigeria’s ports and global competitiveness

By Chief Peter Izu

In less than a year at the helm of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho has emerged as one of the shining stars of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. Backed by the performance-driven Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, Dantsoho has deployed his wealth of maritime experience to reposition Nigeria’s ports as engines of economic growth, global competitiveness, and regional leadership.

At the heart of his reforms is the commencement of the long-awaited $1 billion reconstruction of the Tincan Island Port Complex, alongside comprehensive rehabilitation of Apapa, Rivers, Onne, Warri, and Calabar ports. These projects aim to restore infrastructural integrity and bring Nigerian ports up to modern international standards, reversing decades of decay. Beyond rehabilitation, Dantsoho has overseen bold steps toward port expansion. Agreements have been finalized for the $1 billion Snake Island Port project, while Badagry Deep Seaport, Ondo Deep Seaport, and Burutu Ports are advancing steadily under NPA’s guidance. These investments signal a new era of green port development and capacity growth.

Recognizing that infrastructure alone is not enough, Dantsoho has championed port automation. Under his leadership, Nigeria concluded membership of the International Port Community Systems Association, a critical step toward implementing the National Single Window project global best practice for seamless trade facilitation. The electronic truck call-up system has eased chronic gridlock at Apapa and Tincan access roads, introducing satellite parks and scheduling systems that significantly improve ease of doing business.

Perhaps the clearest evidence of impact is Nigeria’s trade surplus of N5.81 trillion ($3.7 billion) recorded in Q3 2024, driven by exports processed through NPA platforms. The successful implementation of President Tinubu’s policy of crude and petroleum sales in Naira, supported by the Authority, has saved billions in foreign exchange, shored up energy security, and deepened the balance of trade. NPA has also launched innovative public-private partnerships to generate revenue from ship repairs, bunkering, independent power production, and logistics services, ensuring the Authority remains financially sustainable.

Dantsoho’s leadership extends beyond Nigeria’s shores. His election as President of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) marked the first time a Nigerian attained the position since 1972. He also leads the Pan-African Association for Port Cooperation (PAPC), giving Nigeria new diplomatic leverage in global maritime circles and boosting the country’s campaign for re-admission into the International Maritime Organization’s Category C. Meanwhile, the unprecedented rise in transshipment cargo from Lekki Deep Seaport has positioned Nigeria as a preferred hub for landlocked neighbors and helped reclaim cargoes previously lost to competing ports.

He has also made it a priority to revive Eastern ports. His investment drive in Rivers, Calabar, and Burutu ports has already attracted shipping giants like Hapag-Lloyd, which recently launched new services at Onne Port. The move promises to enhance global connectivity, cut transit times, and open fresh economic opportunities in Eastern Nigeria.

The 2024 Consolidated Management Report of the NPA tells a compelling story. Cargo throughput rose by 45.1%, ship calls increased by 5.6%, container traffic by 9.7%, and service boat operations by 49.6%. Lekki Port recorded phenomenal growth, with ship calls rising by nearly 478% and cargo throughput surging over 2,000%. Turnaround time for vessels improved from 4.7 to 4.6 days, while berth occupancy climbed to 33%, underscoring efficiency gains across the board.

True to his inaugural promise, Dantsoho has placed staff welfare at the center of reforms. His collaboration with the Maritime Workers Union and SSASGOC has resolved years of stagnation through mass promotions, improved productivity bonuses, and welfare support. Workers’ unions have openly commended his people-centered leadership.

From Aliko Dangote to trucking unions, stakeholders have hailed the new era at NPA. Dangote Industries, the Authority’s largest customer, praised Dantsoho for creating an enabling environment to manage record-breaking operations at the Lekki refinery. Truck drivers in Onne and Apapa have lauded the Authority’s road rehabilitation and electronic call-up system for easing cargo evacuation.

Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho’s strides at the NPA reflect President Tinubu’s famed eye for talent. In just one year, he has repositioned Nigeria’s ports as beacons of efficiency, growth, and regional leadership. With ongoing projects and reforms gathering pace, the NPA is not only powering Nigeria’s blue economy but also cementing the country’s status as a continental maritime hub. In Dantsoho, the Tinubu administration has found a shining star, one whose performance is transforming vision into tangible progress.

Chief Izu, a maritime lawyer, writes in from Lagos.