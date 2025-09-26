Dangote Refinery debunks mass sack claim

•Says re-organisation is a commitment to safety, workers’ rights

•Affirms over 3,000 Nigerians still at work in Refinery, despite re-organisation

Management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has denied the allegation by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) of mass sacking of its staff because of joining the Association.

The refinery described the allegation as both unfounded and misleading, noting that the re-organisation within its workforce was aimed at strengthening operations and addressing repeated acts of sabotage.

The refinery Management revealed that more than 3,000 Nigerians, despite the re-organisation exercise, have continued to work actively at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

“…Over 3,000 Nigerians continue to work actively in our Petroleum Refinery, at present. Only a minimal number of staff were affected, as we continue to recruit Nigerian talent through our various graduate trainee programmes and experienced hire recruitment process,” it said.

The company stated that the reorganization had become necessary following intermittent cases of sabotage within the facility, which created safety risks and disrupted operations.

“The foregoing decision was taken in the best interest of the Refinery as a result of intermittent cases of sabotage in the various units of the Refinery with dire consequences on human life and related safety concerns. We remain vigilant to our internal systems and vulnerabilities to ensure the long-term stability of this strategic national asset. It is imperative to protect the refinery for the benefit of Nigerians, our partners across Africa, and the thousands of people whose livelihoods depend on it,” the statement noted.

Reassuring employees and stakeholders, the refinery reaffirmed its commitment to internationally accepted labour principles, including workers’ freedom to decide on union membership without interference. It emphasised that the exercise is an audit process to safeguard the long-term stability of what it described as a strategic national asset.

The refinery added that it would continue to work in partnership with regulators, employees, and stakeholders to uphold the highest standards of safety, transparency, and accountability.