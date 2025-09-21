Cruz Wise Academy graduates over 1,000 in practical accounting education

By Audu Adetutu

Cruz Wise Academy has graduated over 1,000 accountants and finance professionals with the technical skills, business acumen, and digital expertise, making it a top practical accounting academy in Abuja.

Its first physical graduation ceremony, held August 9, 2025, was a landmark occasion that coincided with the Scale Masterclass for Accountants and Finance Professionals.

Speaking on the Academy’s achievements and mission, Founder and Lead Facilitator Terhemba Tsepav noted that “We are not just teaching accounting; we are building future-ready finance leaders who can think, adapt, and lead.

“Our learning partners are the future of business in Africa, and we are committed to equipping them with the clarity, competence, and confidence they need.”

He added that with over 1,000 graduates already making an impact in the workplace, 30+ cutting-edge courses, and a growing vision to impact 10,000+ young accountants in the next five years, Cruz Wise Academy is set to consolidate its position as the leading practical accounting hub in Africa.

Founded as the learning arm of Cruz Wise Consulting, the Academy has quickly become a beacon of excellence in professional development, with a vision to transform the future of accounting and finance in Africa.

The Academy’s over 1,000 professionals are currently runs 30+ specialized courses across core accounting and tax practices, cloud-based accounting tools and software, consulting and advisory services, and business acumen and leadership training

“This holistic approach,” they said, “ensures that every graduate is not only work-ready but also strategically positioned to add value as a reliable business partner in today’s dynamic economy.”

Also, in a strategic move to enhance learner experience, Cruz Wise Academy said it appointed Mr. Ademu Shadrach as Head of Academy. A computer science graduate with strong digital marketing expertise, Mr. Shadrach is spearheading efforts to restructure the Academy’s systems and processes, with a mandate to elevate the Academy’s digital learning platforms, improve learner engagement and satisfaction, and expand the Academy’s impact across Nigeria and Africa at large.

“His appointment,” the Academy said, “marks another bold step in aligning the Academy with global best practices in professional education.

“Cruz Wise Academy is not just an institution; it is a movement dedicated to reshaping how accountants and finance professionals are trained in Africa. Its integration of consulting experience from Cruz Wise Consulting ensures that learning is deeply practical, directly relevant, and industry-focused.

“Here at Cruz Wise Academy, participants are not just students, but learning partners and key stakeholders in the Academy’s vision.

“We believe that the future of accounting will be shaped not only by technical expertise but by practical experience, adaptability, and the ability to serve as trusted business partners to organizations and clients.”