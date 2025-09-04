Colombian footballer slaps female referee after he’s shown red card

Colombian footballer Javier Bolivar is facing widespread criticism after slapping referee Vanessa Ceballos during a midweek clash between Real Alianza Cataquera and Deportivo Quique.

The incident unfolded in the 66th minute when Bolivar, who was off the pitch, was shown a red card by Ceballos. Before she could fully raise the card, he confronted her and, while turning away, struck her across the face with his right hand.

Ceballos reacted angrily, attempting to kick Bolivar before being held back. Players rushed in, with one goalkeeper pushing Bolivar away from the referee as outrage spread on the pitch.

Footage of the altercation quickly went viral, sparking condemnation of Bolivar’s actions and calls for stern disciplinary action.

In response to the backlash, Bolivar posted a lengthy apology on Instagram, describing his behaviour as “disrespectful and inappropriate.”

He denied intentionally hitting the referee, insisting he had been trying to grab the whistle from her mouth.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that at no time was there any physical aggression toward the referee,” Bolivar wrote. “However, I understand that my gesture was offensive and portrayed her as contrary to the values of football and respect. Therefore, I humbly apologize to her, her family, the women, and everyone who was affected by what happened.”

He added: “I firmly reject any form of violence, especially against women. Women deserve all our respect, care, and admiration. My commitment is to work on my personal and athletic growth so as to never again repeat an act that violates anyone’s dignity.”

Colombian football authorities are expected to announce disciplinary measures soon, with Bolivar potentially facing a lengthy suspension.

Vanguard News