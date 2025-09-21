Celebrity interviews thrive on connection , authenticity — Honeypot

By Ayo Onikoyi

Seasoned media personality and broadcaster, Olayemi Ogunwole, popularly known as Honeypot, has shared deep insights into her journey in the media industry and what makes her stand out as an interviewer.

Speaking in an interview with Potpourri, Honeypot reflected on her career, saying: “Spending over a decade in media has been both humbling and rewarding. One of the biggest lessons is adaptability, and when I say adaptability, I mean the industry evolves so fast with technology, audience behavior, and trends. Being able to evolve without losing authenticity is key.”

She also emphasized the value of storytelling, noting that: “No matter the platform, people connect with stories that are real and relatable.”

On the demands of her profession, Honeypot explained: “I have also learnt to be resilient. Media comes with pressure, criticism and constant deadlines, so staying grounded and consistent is very important.”

For her, what sets a celebrity interview apart is not just the questions asked but the quality of connection. In her words:“What makes a celebrity interview memorable for both the guest and the audience is connection and authenticity. When an interviewer creates a safe, comfortable space where the guest feels respected and listened to, the conversation flows more naturally and reveals insights that scripted answers often don’t capture. For the audience, a memorable interview is one that informs, entertains, and inspires. And they walk away with something to think about, laugh about, and even apply to their own lives.”