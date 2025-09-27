Burna Boy raises dust over Fela

By Benjamin Njoku

Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy has sparked controversy by dismissing claims that Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti inspired his music.

In a recent conversation with tennis legend Roger Federer, Burna Boy stated that Fela’s records were part of his childhood but didn’t play a defining role in shaping his artistry.

Burna Boy revealed that his first album was an R&B record by Joe, received as a 10th birthday gift. He also mentioned that his grandfather, Benson Idonije, who was Fela’s first manager, introduced him to Fela’s music.

Other influential albums from his childhood include Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter III and Tupac’s Makaveli.

When Federer asked which record had the biggest impact on him, Burna Boy replied, “Honestly, none,” but later added, “Fela was a big influence on me.”

This statement seems contradictory, given that Burna Boy has sampled Fela’s music in several hits, including “Ye,” “My Money, My Baby,” and “Gbona”.