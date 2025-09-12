‘Best of luck’, GWR wishes Hilda Baci as she gets set to kick off largest pot of jollof rice attempt

Hilda Baci

Celebrity chef Hilda Baci is set to embark on her official attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest pot of jollof rice — and Guinness World Records is cheering her on.

The global record body confirmed recognition of the attempt and even commented on Hilda’s post to encourage her, writing: “Best of luck Hilda and team!”

Hilda Baci, who shot to international fame in 2023 after breaking the record for the longest cooking marathon, will attempt to cook 250 bags of rice in a single giant pot.

The highly anticipated event will take place at Eko Hotels, Lagos, with thousands of fans and supporters expected to attend.

Ahead of the attempt, Hilda and her mother were seen praying together, asking for strength, protection, and endurance.

The heartfelt moment moved spectators, many of whom consider her mother a driving force in her remarkable journey.

Hilda Baci also shared a lighthearted update on social media, writing, “Yes, I can officially confirm this pot is squeaky clean! I rolled up my sleeves and washed it myself. In just a few hours, this same pot will carry thousands of servings of Nigerian Jollof history in the making.”

The event, which was initially slated for Muri Okunola Park, was relocated to Eko Hotels to accommodate overwhelming interest, with more than 20,000 people registering to attend.