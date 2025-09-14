BBNaija S10 week 7: Eviction suspects and possible survivors 

By Ayo Onikoyi

Thelma Lawson won Week 7 Head of House (HoH) and is immune from eviction this week. Kaybobo was voted “Most Influential Player of the Week 6” by housemates; that also gives immunity. Dede, Joanna, and Rooboy were in a Secret Room twist; while there, they are safe for this eviction cycle.

So the housemates at risk are those not in these exempt groups. According to the nomination result, those up for eviction this week are:Isabella, Jason Jae, Imisi, Bright Morgan, Tracy, Faith, Zita, Denari, Koyin, Mide, Kola, Sultana

Mensan was assigned the “house snail” title for weak performance, which automatically places him up for eviction.

The “Vote Poll” pages (fan polls) suggest Imisi has strong support from fans in online voting polls. Many fan comments on recent poll pages encourage votes for Imisi.

Also, Sultana, Isabella, and Koyin appear frequently in nomination rounds, which suggests they are regularly considered “threats” or at least housemates who draw negative attention or are seen as strong competitors. Frequent nominations can work both ways: they can either burn out support if the public sees the person as over-protected or build up sympathy/vote momentum.

Prediction: Who’s Most Likely to Be Evicted Next?

Based on the above, here are housemates that look vulnerable in the eviction round tonight. Factors in play: how often they’ve been nominated, how strong their fan support seems (only as visible via polls), and whether they currently have immunity or protective positioning.

Housemate Why They’re Vulnerable

Kola Frequently nominated; hasn’t stood out in fan polls as much lately; no immunity this week.

Sultana Also often nominated, and while she has some support, might be splitting votes with similar “underdog” housemates.

Jason Jae Likely splitting support; nominated again; may not have enough “safe” votes compared to stronger fanbases.

Denari Less prominent in polls; less consistent showmanship, possibly fewer defend-votes from audience.

Conversely, less likely to get evicted right now are those who have stronger fan backing and have managed to avoid too many negative narrative arcs this week:

Imisi – strong online fan support; visibility; consistent poll presence.

Tracy – good performance, likely seen favorably.

Faith and Bright Morgan might be somewhat in the middle—neither fully safe yet, but could survive if votes concentrate elsewhere.