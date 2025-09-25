BBNaija 10: I’m scared my mom won’t take me back – Dede

BBNaija season 10 housemate, Dede, has revealed her desire to stay back in Biggie’s house even after the reality show comes to an end.

During her diary session, Dede opened up about her fears of returning home, admitting she was uncertain about her mother’s reaction to her participation in the show.

“Yes Big Brother, I would like to know if it’s possible to stay back after the show because I don’t know if I’ll be home. I think I’m scared of my mom, especially after what happened last week Sunday. I don’t know if she will want to take me back. Can I stay back?” she asked.

In response, Biggie lightened the moment with a humorous remark:



“Then it will become a Dede’s house.”

The exchange quickly resonated with fans, who noted both Dede’s emotional honesty and the playful bond she continues to share with Biggie.

Vanguard News