BBNaija 10: Dede, Kola’s intimate moment sparks kiss speculation

The BBNaija Season 10 house delivered another talking point last night when housemates Dede and Kola were caught in what many viewers have described as an “almost kiss” moment.

The scene unfolded during a quiet hour in the house when the two housemates were seen sitting together away from the spotlight.

With dim lighting casting shadows around them, Dede and Kola leaned in unusually close, sparking speculation about whether they shared a secret kiss or simply exchanged hushed words.

Cameras captured the intensity of the moment, but the angle and lighting made it nearly impossible to confirm what truly happened.

Some fans on social media immediately jumped on the clip, claiming they had just witnessed the birth of a new BBNaija couple. Others, however, dismissed it as misleading body language, arguing that it was “too close to call.”

Twitter (X) and Instagram have since been flooded with mixed reactions.

While shippers have already coined potential couple names for Dede and Kola, skeptics are urging caution, insisting that viewers wait for clearer evidence before declaring any romance.

Inside the house, both Dede and Kola appeared unbothered, carrying on with casual conversations afterward as though nothing unusual had happened. Still, fellow housemates were quick to whisper among themselves, with a few exchanging knowing looks.

With the season heating up, fans are eagerly watching to see if this close encounter blossoms into something more or remains one of the many mysteries of Biggie’s house.

