Barry Ogbolu emerges Canada’s young most valuable player

BTB Soccer Academy’s rising star, Barry Ogbolu, has been named Young Most Valuable Player (MVP) in Canada, following a string of stellar performances in top competitions across the country.

Ogbolu, a dynamic fullback, was a standout player at the recent All-Canada Games, where he represented Team Alberta in Saint John’s, Newfoundland. His performances earned him widespread acclaim, with many describing him as “the engine room” of his team.

His talent was further recognized by First Touch Football Canada (FTF), who named him MVP at their prestigious Top‑60 Boys Showcase.

“Barry Ogbolu is a relentless fullback who serves as the engine for his team, tirelessly covering ground up and down the touchline,” FTF stated in an official release.

“His work rate and stamina allow him to impact both ends of the field. On the ball, he excels at breaking lines with confident, direct dribbling that pushes his team forward. His energy and ball-carrying ability make him a constant outlet and a key piece in transition.”

Ogbolu’s journey has been one of steady progression. Over the past two seasons, he has played a pivotal role in helping BTB Soccer Academy clinch both indoor and outdoor provincial championships. His ability to thrive in high-pressure situations has not gone unnoticed.

His performances also earned him a place in the Alberta Soccer Provincial Select Program, which led to an invitation to the Canada Summer Games evaluation camp.

Head coach Kondeh Mansaray described the selection process as “tight right up until the very end,” praising Ogbolu’s technical skills and game awareness.

At the Canada Summer Games, Ogbolu helped lead Team Alberta to a second-place finish, narrowly missing out on the title in the final. Throughout the tournament, he consistently proved why he is now regarded as the best young player in Canada.

Of Nigerian parentage, Ogbolu represents a growing wave of dual-heritage players making significant impact on the global stage. With his current trajectory, many believe it’s only a matter of time before he breaks into professional football—either in Canada or abroad.