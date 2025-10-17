17-year-old Amber Ogbolu emerges highest goalscorer in U.S. College League with 23 goals

By Vera Opia

EDMONTON, CANADA — Seventeen-year-old Canadian soccer prodigy of Nigerian descent, Amber Ogbolu, has emerged as the highest goalscorer in the U.S. National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I, after netting an impressive 23 goals in just 14 matches for Gillette College.

Ogbolu’s blistering form has made her one of the most talked-about young players in North American collegiate soccer, earning her recognition across Canada, the United States, and beyond.

Born in Edmonton, Alberta, to Nigerian parents, Amber has been hailed as a natural leader and a relentless competitor whose skills are redefining expectations for young female athletes in college soccer.

According to a News Record report, Ogbolu has scored 23 of Gillette College’s 32 goals this season, directly accounting for nearly three-quarters of her team’s total offensive output. Her exploits have propelled the Gillette College Pronghorns to their best start in program history.

Her coach, Anthony Lomeli, commended her contribution and consistency, describing her as the driving force behind the team’s success.

“Amber Ogbolu has been a major factor in our offense this year — her work rate, confidence, and consistency have lifted the entire program,” Lomeli said. “She brings energy and leadership that have transformed the team.”

In a post-match interview, Ogbolu said her motivation comes from a love for competition and teamwork.

“I love to win,” she said with a smile. “I don’t like to lose, and when I play, I give everything. Scoring is great, but what matters most is helping my team succeed.”

Playing primarily as a forward and right winger, Ogbolu has been active in soccer for over eight years. She developed her skills with Elite Soccer Academy and Sting FC, earning a reputation for her pace, strength, and precision in front of goal.

Beyond soccer, Ogbolu has also excelled in basketball and track and field, securing top finishes in triple jump, 100m, 200m, and long jump events. Her athletic range has contributed to her explosive power and agility on the field, making her a formidable opponent.

Ogbolu’s success has made her an inspiration to young athletes, particularly girls of African descent aspiring to make their mark in sports. Her humility, focus, and resilience continue to draw admiration from teammates, coaches, and fans alike.

As she balances academics and athletics at Gillette College in Wyoming, the teenage striker remains focused on guiding her team to postseason success while pursuing her dream of a professional soccer career.

With scouts already monitoring her progress, analysts predict that Ogbolu’s talent could soon open doors to top-tier college programs or professional contracts in North America or Europe.

For now, she says her focus remains simple — to keep improving and help her team win.

“This is just the beginning,” Ogbolu said. “I’m working hard every day to become a better player and make my family proud.”