“Audio” Palestinian State is born! By Ochereome Nnanna

Ochereome Nnanna

In July this year, French President, Emmanuel Macron, said his country would recognise a “Palestinian State” at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, in New York. When the motion was put, the vast majority of member countries from across the continents voted “yes”. A whopping 147 out of 193 countries have voiced ‘supported’ for full nationhood for “Palestine”, and more may do so. For the records, Algeria was the very first country to accord “Palestine” recognition on November 15, 1988.

These recognitions are predicated on a “two-state” solution as the most viable panacea to end the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Since 1937 when it was first mooted, all we have seen are wars between Israel and its Arab/Muslim neighbours. The latest of these is still raging in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian jihadist/terrorist organisation sworn to the destruction of Israel.

Following the collapse of the Turkish Ottomans Empire after the First World War, Britain was in 1920 mandated by the League of Nations to administer the Mandatory Palestine enclave composed of Jews (including indigenous Jews and their returnee exiled kinsmen), Arabs and people from all over the Middle East, parts of Europe and Africa who settled there.

The British authorities had two options before them: a One-State or Two-State solution. A One-State solution meant creating a democratic, multicultural state where Jew and Gentile would cohabit. When it became obvious that this was impossible, the colonialists decided to implement a Two-State solution, whereby Mandatory Palestine would be divided between the Jews and Gentiles to live in separate independent, sovereign nations: Israel and Palestine. When this policy went into effect in 1948, Israel readily declared their independence, despite being allocated a very tiny parcel of land.

If the Palestinians had likewise settled down to build their own nation and live peacefully with their neighbours, they would not be in the soup that they have been for 77 years and counting. Along with Jordan, Syria, Egypt and other Muslim neighbouring countries, the Palestinian elements declared war to eradicate Israel. They were soundly defeated by the fledgling Jewish nation, which expanded their territory in subsequent victorious wars.

The logic and inspiration behind Israel’s expansionary reflex are rooted in history and ancient Biblical prophecies. The Jewish Bible (Torah) and Christian Bible Old Testament document how God allocated the territories now occupied by Israel, the Palestinians, parts of Syria, Jordan and Lebanon to the Jews as their Promised Land. Having just completed reading the Old Testament, I can confirm that prophecies pronounced between 2,500 and 3,000 years ago, foretold how the Jews would be scattered all over the world in punishment for their rebellion and disobedience to God, as well as their redemption and restoration to the land of their ancestors. These were repeated in the Books of Deuteronomy (twice), Leviticus, Prophets Isaiah (twice), Jeremiah (thrice), Ezekiel (twice) and Zechariah. Even the Muslim Quran confirms that the land belongs to the Jews. Archaeological artefacts have continued to validate the Jewish claim of habitation and ownership of the area thousands of years ago.

But the atheistic, woke globalist West considers these Biblical evidences as “superstition”, despite their growing archaeological substantiations. They see the Jews as “invaders” and “occupiers” from Europe. Arab petro-dollars from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and (in their heydays, Islamic Republic of Iran) have been let loose among Western universities, foundations, mainstream media and leftist social activist groups to push this anti-Semitic narrative. In truth, this is originally the ideological touchstone of the Muslim Brotherhood’s agenda to weaken the West from inside through their democratic organs and eventually destroy them, starting from the State of Israel.

Two questions: will “recognition” of Palestinian State by majority of the UN member countries bring about a Palestinian State? Is the “Two-State” solution really a solution? My answer to both is: no. As they are voting “yes” to a Palestinian State at the UN, Israel is expanding into the Golan Heights and taking over Gaza “permanently”. Some non-Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria (which is referred to as the “West Bank”) are offering to become parts of Israel. The Israeli economy is at its historical best right now. Its defence capability has been boosted by its recent launch of Ofek 16 spy satellite into space and unveiling of its “Iron Beam” Directed Electronic Weapon, DEW, laser air defence system. This can incinerate incoming drones and missiles mid-air.

Their eyes are now more sharply focused on every move of their enemies anywhere in the Middle East and beyond. With solid US backing, a nuclear armed Israel is more fortified than ever before. The ease with which Israel systematically decimated Iran and its “rings of fire” – Hamas, Hezbollah, Syria’s Bashir Al Assad and Yemen- says it all. These are Biblical miracles on open display; modern day re-enactments of David and Goliath!

Palestinians have never really wanted an independent state. All they want is to be the Arab’s weapon for the elimination of the State of Israel. That is also the role that the Muslim Brotherhood-driven Arab world want of them. Five times, Palestinian leaders were offered statehood but they rebuffed it. These were in 1937, 1947, 1967, 2000 and 2008. Israel has made all manner of concessions for peace, including giving up conquered territories, accommodating Muslim Arabs as citizens in a democratic republic and giving jobs to Palestinians. All they get in return are relentless terror attacks. Their enemies want them out, or nothing. That is an impossible demand. Dead on arrival!

Israel has also discarded the Two-State option altogether. They now know that peace and safety are impossible with a Hamas-ruled Palestinian State next door. They now know that the United Nations system is not an unbiased arbiter. And so, “Palestinian State” remains nothing but a mere slogan.

An “audio” republic.