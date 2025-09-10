Akwa Ibom, Rural Electrification Agency sign MoU on renewable energy

Akwa Ibom State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to accelerate renewable energy projects and expand electricity access across the state.

The MoU was formalised at a strategic roundtable on Wednesday in Abuja, where Governor Umo Eno declared electricity as the single most important driver of Akwa Ibom’s development agenda.

“The era of energy insecurity in the state is over,” Governor Eno said, stressing that his administration has moved “from aspiration to legal and institutional foundation,” and is now pivoting to “implementation and delivery.”

He highlighted milestones achieved in the past year, including the launch of the Akwa Ibom State Electricity Policy (2024), the enactment of the Electricity Law (2025), and the establishment of regulatory frameworks for the new electricity regime.

According to him, electricity remains central to the state’s economic blueprint, the ARISE Agenda, which focuses on agriculture, industry, schools, hospitals, digital hubs, women-led enterprises, and job creation. “Electricity is the key driver of our purpose to ensure that every Akwa Ibomite, in every corner of this State, can live with dignity and opportunity in the 21st century,” the governor said.

Eno assured investors of land allocation, expedited permits, regulatory clarity, and support in financing to guarantee project success. He urged Renewable Energy Service Companies (RESCOs) and private sector partners to transition from ideas to concrete projects within 15–18 months.

The governor further noted that Akwa Ibom will leverage natural gas and small hydro resources while creating space for renewable energy to drive a sustainable energy transition.

Deputy Governor, Dr. Akon Eyakenyi, described the event as “a critical milestone” in delivering universal electricity access, particularly to underserved communities through off-grid solutions.

REA Managing Director, Aliyu Baba, commended Governor Eno’s commitment to rural development, saying the ARISE Agenda aligns with the national electrification initiative. “REA will continue to partner with states to attract private sector investors and ensure affordable electricity for rural dwellers,” he assured.

Also, the State Commissioner for Power, Rt. Hon. Iniobong Robson Etebe, outlined investment prospects in solar, hydro, and gas-to-power projects, stressing that the government has created a conducive environment for investors with policies designed for viability and sustainability.

The roundtable also featured an overview of the REA Community Mapping Tool and concluded with the signing of the MoU to cement collaboration between the state government and REA.

Governor Eno was accompanied by Deputy Governor Eyakenyi, senior government officials, and key commissioners.

