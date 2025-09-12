Akper calls for Ubuntu, moral renewal to tackle Nigeria’s Japa

By Jimoh Babatunde

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Technology, Innovation and Research) of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Professor Godwin I. Akper, has called for a moral and communal renewal as a way of addressing Nigeria’s worsening brain drain challenge, popularly known as Japa.



Delivering the university’s 25th inaugural lecture titled “Are We the Reason? (Christian) Religion in Nigerian Public Spheres” at the Convocation Arena in Abuja, Prof. Akper said economic reforms alone cannot halt the exodus of professionals unless anchored on ethical and communal values.



He traced many of the country’s struggles—including the collapse of healthcare and the flight of skilled workers—to what he described as neglect of public morality. According to him, religion must move beyond outward displays to promoting justice, inclusivity and accountability.



Central to his lecture was the African philosophy of Ubuntu—“I am because we are”—which he contrasted with the individualism driving migration.



He urged Nigerians to rebuild communal bonds and national identity, stressing that “Africans must seek identities that unite rather than divide.”



Prof. Akper also highlighted the dual role of religion in national life. While it has inspired education, healthcare and humanitarian work, he noted that hypocrisy and moral failures among leaders have equally fueled corruption and inequality.



Showcasing NOUN’s innovations under his watch, Akper cited the adoption of AI-proctored virtual examinations during COVID-19 and the university’s expansion to over 80,000 graduates as proof that technology can bridge social gaps if guided by human-centered values.



As a blueprint for renewal, he recommended integrating Ubuntu ethics into education, holding leaders accountable to moral standards, and addressing poverty as a moral—not just economic—failure.



“Those who live and work today to preserve the future live long enough to see the future.”

The lecture, attended by academics, policymakers, and students, ended with a call for Nigerians to rediscover their shared humanity and replace Japa with collective commitment to rebuilding the nation.