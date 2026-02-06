Gowon calls for moral renewal, seeks support for Bible Society at 60th anniversary

By Olayinka Latona

LAGOS — Former Head of State, General Dr. Yakubu Gowon, has called for a moral rebirth in Nigeria, declaring that national renewal can only be achieved through values anchored on the transformative power of the Holy Scriptures.

Gowon made the call while delivering a goodwill message at the grand finale of the 60th anniversary celebration of the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN), held at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

The high-profile Founder’s Day Annual Lecture and Awards Ceremony attracted prominent political, religious, and business leaders from across the country. Among the dignitaries in attendance was former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, represented by retired Lt. Col. Paul Edo Obi.

Speaking as Patron of the Society, Gowon described the Bible Society’s work as central to nation-building, stressing that moral renewal remains the foundation for sustainable national development.

“The Bible Society of Nigeria has consistently reminded us that national renewal begins with moral renewal, and moral renewal begins with hearts transformed by the Word of God,” he said.

He commended the Society’s six-decade journey since its establishment in 1966, noting that it has grown into a national and global force for spiritual transformation. According to him, BSN’s efforts in translating the Bible into indigenous languages, distributing Scriptures in print and digital formats, and reaching prisons, security agencies, and displaced communities have made a lasting impact.

“In a world increasingly challenged by moral decline, conflict, misinformation, and the loss of values, the relevance of the Scriptures has never been greater,” Gowon said, describing the Bible as “light in darkness, hope in despair, and truth in confusion.”

Looking ahead, the former Head of State appealed for increased support for the Society’s next phase of growth, including plans for a sustainable infrastructure project known as the Bible House.

“I therefore call on individuals, churches, corporate bodies, and friends of the Bible Society of Nigeria, both within and outside the country, to stand with this noble mission,” he urged. “Supporting the Bible Society is an investment in the spiritual and moral foundation of our nation.”

The event also featured a lecture by Pastor Poju Oyemade, Senior Pastor of The Covenant Nation, while several individuals and institutions were honoured with awards for outstanding service to God and humanity.

In his closing remarks, Gowon prayed for the continued growth of the Bible Society of Nigeria and for peace, righteousness, and hope to prevail in the country, expressing optimism that the next 60 years of the Society would surpass its past achievements.

The anniversary celebration underscored the role of the Bible Society, beyond its religious mandate, as a contributor to national cohesion and ethical regeneration in Nigeria.