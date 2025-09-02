Abia govt sets up emergency team to tackle water contamination by crude oil

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

By Steve Oko

Abia State Government said it had set up an emergency management team to provide potable water for the people of Ohanso, in Ukwa East Local Government Area, following hydrocarbon contamination of their drinking water as a result of crude oil in the community.

The team led by the Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Professor Joel Ogbonna, was charged with the responsibility of finding a quick solution to the threat.

This is as Government has directed the State Ministry of Health to investigate the extent of danger posed by hydrocarbon, and how they may have been adversely affected by the substance which they have ingested through water consumption.

Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti.

He expressed concern over the health hazards posed by hydrocarbons when ingested by humans, but said the State Government was determined to tackle the challenge.

Kanu explained that the “remedial and immediate action by the State Government underscores the compassionate governance style and philosophy of the state government to provide immediate solutions to communities that are under danger in any way or form”.

Contributing, leader of the team, Professor Ogbonna, explained that the intervention followed reports that a man who dug a borehole in the area discovered a substance suspected to be crude oil which contaminates the drinking water.

He noted that further investigation revealed that the water currently being consumed by residents was contaminated, prompting the state government to set up a committee for a detailed inquiry into the development.

Meanwhile, the Information Commissioner said that the State Executive Council had approved “mandatory wearing of traditional outfits by members of the State Executive Council on every first Monday of the month”.

Similarly, civil servants in the state are to mandatorily wear traditional outfits every Friday.

The decision, according to him, “is a way of promoting locally-made traditional outfits and showcasing the indigenous craftmanship in Abia State”.

He added that the decision was a means of bridging the cultural gap while stimulating the sense of pride of the Igbo identity.

“We are aware that there is an ongoing cultural revolution in the state and we are putting on our locally made fabrics as one way of strengthening the cultural revolution”, he said.

The Commissioner disclosed that earth works had commenced at the Abia Industrial and Innovation Park (AIIP) with the completion of payments of compensation to all those enumerated.

He said that the necessary approvals from the regulatory bodies in the oil industry, had been obtained by the HSI Energies, the company behind the Modular Refinery project at the Industrial Park.

The Commissioner also said 55 construction, reconstruction, and maintenance of roads were on-going under direct labour.

Commissioner for Transport, Dr Chimezie Ukaegbu; and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma were present at the briefing.