5 countries where iPhones are most expensive

By Patrick Igwe

A recent Deutsche Bank 2025 report on global iPhone prices shows that while South Korea is currently the cheapest country to buy the iPhone 16 Pro at about $1,063 (around ₦1.7 million), several other countries rank among the most expensive places to purchase iPhones.



The United States isn’t far behind, making it the second most affordable, while Australia sits in third with prices around $1,082 (about ₦1.73 million).

On the other hand, several European countries, especially in the Nordic region like Denmark, Norway, Finland, Poland, and Portugal, are among the priciest markets, where the same phone can go for well over $1,366 (about ₦2.19 million).

By contrast, many parts of Asia, such as Malaysia, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Hong Kong, remain more budget-friendly, with prices under $1,160 (about ₦1.86 million).

For Nigerians, this shows that depending on where you travel or shop from, the difference in iPhone prices could run into several hundred thousand naira, a big gap that often makes the U.S. and parts of Asia the go-to markets for better deals.

Depending on where you live, buying the latest iPhone could either feel like a fair deal or a luxury purchase reserved for the few.

Taxes, import duties, inflation, and even Apple’s own pricing strategies all play a big role in shaping these differences.

The iPhone may be the same device worldwide, but the price you pay can be worlds apart.

Here’s a look at five countries where iPhones are most expensive right now:

Turkey



Turkey tops the list by a wide margin. A mix of heavy taxes, including a 50% Special Consumption Tax (ÖTV), a 20% value-added tax (VAT), and additional cultural levies, has made the iPhone nearly twice as expensive as in the United States. Currency weakness has only added to the burden, making Apple’s flagship device an ultra-luxury item in the Turkish market.

Brazil



For years, Brazil has had a reputation for sky-high iPhone prices, and that hasn’t changed. Import duties and local taxes push prices up by 50 to 70% compared to the U.S. A new iPhone can easily cross the 2,000 dollar mark, putting it out of reach for many average consumers.

Egypt



Egypt has also climbed into the ranks of the most expensive countries to buy an iPhone. With import restrictions and layered taxes, the cost of an iPhone 16 Pro, for example, can exceed 1,300 dollars, hundreds of dollars above the global average.

Sweden



Scandinavia is known for high living costs, and that extends to tech products as well. Sweden, in particular, prices iPhones at around 1,448 dollars for top models, driven largely by its high VAT and other consumer taxes. Even with a strong currency, buyers still pay a premium compared to other European countries.

India



Despite Apple manufacturing and assembling some models locally, India remains one of the costliest markets for iPhones. High tariffs on imports, combined with a Goods and Services Tax (GST), keep prices elevated. Premium models like the iPhone 16 Pro retail for around 1,400 dollars, making them a symbol of status as much as a communication tool.

Vanguard News