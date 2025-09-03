3 Samsung phones that can compete with iPhone 17

Apple’s iPhone 17 is a technological powerhouse, but Samsung’s latest lineup is equally impressive, offering smartphones that rival Apple’s flagship in performance, design, and innovation.

Whether you’re drawn to stunning cameras, cutting-edge displays, or unique form factors, Samsung has options that meet the challenge.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is Samsung’s most formidable competitor to the iPhone 17. It boasts a massive 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, producing visuals that feel alive in your hands.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, this device handles everything from gaming to AI-powered tasks with speed and precision. Its 200 MP main camera paired with telephoto and ultra-wide lenses delivers professional-grade photography, capturing incredible detail even in low light.

The phone also features a large 5000 mAh battery, a sleek titanium frame, and storage options up to 1 TB, making it a complete package for users who want power and style. Its size and weight, however, make it bulkier than the iPhone 17, and wireless charging speeds are still an area for improvement.

Samsung Galaxy S25

The Galaxy S25 is perfect for users who want a smaller, easier-to-handle flagship while still enjoying premium performance. Its 6.2-inch display retains the 120 Hz refresh rate of the Ultra, delivering smooth scrolling and crisp visuals.

The same Snapdragon 8 Elite processor powers this model, ensuring top-notch performance across tasks. Its triple-camera setup, featuring a 50 MP main sensor, produces excellent photos and videos for everyday use, and Samsung’s promise of long-term software updates ensures the phone remains secure and up to date for years.

The smaller battery and slightly lower display resolution compared to the Ultra are noticeable trade-offs, but they are reasonable compromises for those who value portability and one-handed use.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

For those seeking something completely different, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 provides an experience unlike any iPhone. Its foldable design transforms the device into a mini tablet, creating a larger workspace for multitasking, media streaming, and productivity.

Like the S25 series, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and offers generous RAM and storage configurations. This makes it a powerhouse device with the flexibility of two devices in one. However, its higher price tag, added weight, and concerns about long-term hinge durability may give some buyers pause.

Vanguard News