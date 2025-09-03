Three dead, four rescued from Yaba building collapse

File photo of a collapsed building in Lagos.

One more body has been recovered from the three-storey building that collapsed while under construction on Friday night in Yaba, a suburb of Lagos.

Mrs Ibitayo Adenike, Acting Head of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos Operations Office, confirmed the development in Lagos on Sunday.

According to her, the recovery of the body in the early hours of Sunday brings the total casualties to seven — three fatalities and four survivors.

She explained that the building, located at No. 333 Borno Street, Alagomeji, Yaba, collapsed around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, trapping several people beneath the debris.

“Search and rescue operations are still ongoing,” she added.

Emergency responders on the ground include the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the Lagos State Building Control Agency, the police, and other relevant agencies.