Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority ,LASTMA,arrested a driver who allegedly knocked down a pedestrian and attempted to flee the scene at the Ogudu flyover, inward Ifako, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The suspect, driving a Nissan Jeep with registration number KJA 354 ET, according to LASTMA, was traveling at a high speed when he attempted to overtake a 40-foot container truck. He reportedly lost control of the vehicle, hit a pedestrian and crashed into the road median.

Eyewitnesses said that instead of helping the injured victim, the driver attempted to escape. But LASTMA officials deployed in the area chased and intercepted him.

The victim, who was said to be in critical condition, was quickly taken to the hospital for treatment with the help of emergency responders. But he gave up the ghost in the process.

Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA,

Adebayo Taofiq said, “The apprehended suspect was immediately transferred to the custody of officers of the Ogudu Police Division, who provided indispensable law enforcement reinforcement during the rescue operations.

“The mangled vehicle was thereafter evacuated by LASTMA personnel and conveyed to the Ogudu Police Division for thorough investigatory procedures.

Notwithstanding the accident’s close proximity to the ongoing rehabilitation of the Ogudu–Ifako bridge intersections by the Lagos State Government, LASTMA ensured that the free flow of traffic was preserved, thereby forestalling collateral congestion or secondary collisions.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, extolled the vigilance of his officers in the face of the exigency, while issuing a stern admonition to motorists traversing Lagos highways, noting that excessive speeding and indiscriminate vehicular maneuvering constitute grave endangerments, not merely to drivers themselves, but also to pedestrians and other innocent road users”.

