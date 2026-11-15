Stop weaponising public for political relevance – Obi’s media office to Wike, Keyamo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo and NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Media Office of the Presidential Candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC ahead of January 16 2027 election, Peter Obi has taken a swipe at the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, Nyesom Wike and the Minister Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, over attacks on the Presidential candidate over National anthem.

In a statement signed on Sunday by the Spokesperson of Peter Obi Media Reach, POMR, Idris Zekeri, he described them as rabble rousers, warning them to stop weaponising public for political relevance.

According to Zekeri, a government minister is not a political warlord and public office is neither a private arsenal nor are Nigeria’s state institutions extensions of any politician’s personal political organisation, urging Wike and Keyamo to recognise that they hold their offices in trust for Nigerians, not to serve political egos or protect partisan interests, adding that even more concerning is the attempt to portray partisan conduct as patriotism.

The statement read, ” the Peter Obi Media Office strongly condemns the disturbing conduct of Ministers Nyesom Wike and Festus Keyamo, who appear to be exploiting their official positions for partisan political confrontation, treating the authority entrusted to them by Nigerians as though it were personal property to be deployed against political opponents. Their conduct raises a fundamental question: when did public service become an instrument for political intimidation, personal vendettas and the pursuit of narrow partisan interests?

” A government minister is not a political warlord. Public office is neither a private arsenal nor are Nigeria’s state institutions extensions of any politician’s personal political organisation. Wike and Keyamo must recognise that they hold their offices in trust for Nigerians, not to serve political egos or protect partisan interests. Even more concerning is the attempt to portray partisan conduct as patriotism.

“Patriotism is not measured by the forcefulness of political rhetoric, the harshness of attacks on opponents or the unconditional defence of a government. It is demonstrated by service, integrity, respect for the rule of law and an unwavering commitment to the welfare of citizens. Claims of patriotism should be subjected to careful scrutiny rather than accepted without question. Nigerians must differentiate political antagonism from genuine patriotism and understand that loyalty to a political establishment is not equivalent to commitment to the nation.

“No individual or political organisation has an exclusive monopoly on patriotism. At a time when Nigerians are contending with poverty, insecurity, unemployment and a deepening cost-of-living crisis, senior public officials must not appear more concerned with political disputes than with the urgent responsibilities of governance.

“The Nigerian people did not entrust public institutions to these officials for use as instruments of political conflict. Those institutions were placed in their care to serve the nation. Wike and Keyamo must understand that public office is temporary, whereas the effects of its abuse can endure for years. They owe Nigerians accountability, restraint and respect for democratic institutions. Nigeria needs public servants, not political combatants; nation-builders, not political enforcers. Patriotism must be demonstrated through service to the people, not manufactured through partisan propaganda.”