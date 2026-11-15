Nigeria, Saudi Arabia to begin direct Abuja-Jeddah flights in December, says envoy

Nigeria and Saudi Arabia are set to strengthen their air connectivity, with Saudi Arabia’s national carrier, Saudia Airlines, scheduled to begin direct flights between Abuja and Jeddah in December.

Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr Yakubu Gambo, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.

Gambo said the service would subsequently extend to Lagos and Port Harcourt.

He said Kano would retain its existing direct flight arrangement, while additional routes were expected to be operational before the end of the first quarter of 2027.

“By December, we will start having Saudi air flights directly from Abuja. And it will scale up to Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kano,” he said.

Gambo said the arrangement followed adjustments and engagements with Saudi aviation authorities, who expressed willingness to support direct air connectivity between both countries.

He said Saudi Arabia had also indicated readiness to provide technical and financial support for Nigeria to operate flights through its national carrier.

According to him, the arrangement will enable Nigerian pilgrims travelling for Hajj and Umrah to fly directly between both countries without transiting through other territories.

“They wouldn’t want pilgrims coming for Umrah or Hajj to fly through other territories that may not be safe,” he said.

The ambassador said President Bola Tinubu had been briefed on the proposal and welcomed the initiative.

He confirmed that direct flights would also be available for Nigerian pilgrims during the 2027 Hajj exercise.