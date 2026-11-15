Two dead as car fleeing police crashes in UK

By Juliet Umeh

Two people have died after a car being pursued by police collided with their vehicle in Leeds, a city in West Yorkshire in northern England, UK.

According to a report, West Yorkshire Police said a blue BMW 123D “failed to stop” for a police vehicle on Gelderd Road at 12:44 a.m. on Sunday. Officers began a pursuit, during which the BMW collided with a white Volkswagen Scirocco turning into Gelderd Road from Lowfields Road.

The media report said that the driver of the Volkswagen, a 22-year-old man from York, died at the scene.

It said: “His passenger, a 23-year-old woman, also from York, died in hospital a short time later.

“A 39-year-old man from Harrogate, who was in the BMW, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the prescribed limit for cannabis. He remains in custody.

“Three other occupants of the BMW – two boys aged 16 and 17, and a 16-year-old girl – were taken to hospital with injuries police said were not life-threatening. They have also been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

“The Independent Office for Police Conduct has declared an independent investigation after a referral from West Yorkshire Police.

“Gelderd Road remained closed, with drivers advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes,” the report added.