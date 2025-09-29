2027: Yobe APC chieftain, Bello resigns from party

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

A prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe State, Hon. Mohammed Bello, has resigned his membership of the ruling party, describing the move as his decision to “come out from bondage.”

Bello, a former senatorial aspirant for Yobe Zone A under the APC platform, announced his resignation alongside a large number of his supporters.

In a letter of withdrawal addressed to the APC Ward Chairman in Gwange, Damaturu metropolis, and sighted by our correspondent on Monday, Bello said the decision was immediate.

The letter reads in part:

“I am writing to formally notify you of my decision to resign my membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC) immediately. This decision has not come lightly; it follows considerable reflection on my personal values and the direction of the party. After much deliberation, I have concluded that it is in my best interest and that of my community to step away from the party at this time.”

Bello expressed gratitude for the opportunities he had during his time in the APC, noting that the relationships and experiences he gained would remain valuable. He also attached his party membership card to the resignation letter.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that Bello and his supporters have begun receiving overtures from the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who are courting him to join their ranks ahead of the 2027 general elections in the state.