YPP Guber candidate leads protest against Agunechemba security outfit in Awka

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) governorship candidate for the November 8 Anambra election, Dr. Paul Chukwuma, on Friday led a peaceful protest in Awka against the activities of operatives of the Agunechemba security outfit.

Joined by party supporters, including his running mate Uzu Okagbue, Chukwuma led hundreds of mainly youths in a demonstration that began at the UNIZIK Temporary Site along the Enugu–Onitsha Expressway. The protest moved through Aroma Junction to Zik Avenue, culminating at the State Police Headquarters, where they were addressed by a senior police officer.

The protest was facilitated by the non-governmental organization Make Anambra Great Again (MAGA).

“We embarked on this peaceful walk in Awka to express concerns over the growing insecurity, lawlessness, and what appears to be the government’s endorsement of such vices in Anambra State,” Chukwuma said.

He noted that the police response was reassuring, stating that they are already investigating some of the reported misconduct by the state-controlled security outfit. He also confirmed that the recent attack on a corps member in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area, is under investigation, with suspects currently in custody.

According to Chukwuma, residents are alarmed by reports that some security operatives are in possession of prohibited firearms. He stated that the police had assured them the matter would be addressed.

“We are giving the police the benefit of the doubt. It was encouraging that many of the issues we raised were already known to them. They acknowledged the troubling level of criminality associated with the outfit,” he added.

Emphasizing the need for accountability, Chukwuma said, “This state belongs to all of us. No one is above the law. The rule of law must prevail. This isn’t about Paul Chukwuma—it’s about the collective concern of Anambra people and Nigerians at large.”

He further called on the state police command to intensify its oversight efforts, noting that the federal government has provided adequate funding for state-level operations.