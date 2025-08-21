Wike flags off water supply project for Karu, environs

Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday flagged off the construction and expansion of water supply to Karu town and surrounding communities in Abuja Municipal Area Council AMAC.

Describing the project as a fulfilment of President Bola Tinubu’s promise to extend the Abuja Greater Water Project to satellite towns, Wike noted that although Karu had grown into a bustling city, it was still deprived of basic amenities such as potable water.

He said the intervention was part of the administration’s drive to provide clean water to underserved areas, following similar efforts in Bwari.

“Water is life. Water is even more important than road because we cannot do without it. This is why Mr President directed that 60 per cent of the contract sum be paid upfront so that the contractors can finish on time. By June next year, we will return here to commission this project and the people of Karu, Orozo, Kurudu and neighboring communities will have access to clean drinking water,” Wike assured.

The minister stressed that no previous administration had delivered such a project to Karu despite several years in office.

He urged residents to support the contractors to ensure early completion and to remember the government that kept its word.

Wike also pledged to fix additional roads within the community, including the Karu site road, while praising the AMAC chairman for facilitating federal support for various infrastructure projects across the council.

On her part, the Minister of State for FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, highlighted the significance of water to human existence and national development.

“Water sustains human health, supports agriculture, drives industry and maintains ecosystems,” she said.

She commended President Tinubu for translating his Renewed Hope Agenda into projects that directly impact rural and urban communities.

Mahmoud assured residents that the administration would continue to prioritize essential services that improve the quality of life across the six area councils.