We had fairytale wedding, nothing can change that – Davido

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has spoken fondly about his recent wedding to Chioma, describing the occasion as a “fairytale” and one of the most memorable days of their lives.

In a heartfelt post on his X account on Wednesday, the singer said he and his wife are still basking in the joy of the celebration, regardless of public opinion.

He wrote, “We had an amazing Wedding Perfect INFACT! Me and my wife body still Dey sweet us like this.

“NOTHING UNA FIT DO SAY OR MAKE UP will never change the facts that we had fairytale wedding!

“And one of the best days if not the best day of our lives! The whole world celebrated us!”

Davido’s wedding in Miami drew massive attention from fans and celebrities across the globe, further cementing it as one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the year.