Transfer: Donnarumma agrees personal terms with Man City

Donnarumma

By Emmanuel Okogba

Manchester City are edging closer to what could be one of the headline transfers of the summer, with reports confirming that Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has agreed personal terms with the Premier League side.

The 26-year-old, who fell out of favour at Paris Saint-Germain, is understood to be keen on linking up with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Sources close to the negotiations suggest that Donnarumma sees City as the perfect step in his career, offering him the chance to play in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues while competing regularly for the UEFA Champions League.

Talks are now ongoing between Manchester City and PSG, with discussions centered around a transfer fee. While the French giants had initially requested €50 million, reports indicate that the eventual fee could fall below that figure as both clubs work towards a compromise.

However, City’s pursuit of Donnarumma is dependent on the future of Brazilian goalkeeper Éderson. The long-serving No. 1 has attracted strong interest from Turkish champions Galatasaray, who are reportedly preparing to make a fresh push for his signature. If Éderson leaves, City will accelerate their efforts to finalise Donnarumma’s arrival.

PSG coach, Luis Enrique explained that he wanted a “different kind” of goalkeeper; opting for Lucas Chevalier, even though he called Donnarumma “one of the best in the world.”