Tinubu’s aide expands empowerment initiative to more Ogun communities

Alhaji Yusuf Kamorudeen’s ongoing skills acquisition initiatives expanded to more communities in Ogun.

The ongoing empowerment initiative, sponsored by Alhaji Kamorudeen Yusuf, Personal Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Special Duties, has continued to make an impact as more families have benefited from the scheme in Ogun State.

This week, the Alliance for Kamosky group, organisers of the programme, extended the skills acquisition training to Imasayi, Oja-Odan in Yewa North Local Government, and the Imeko-Afon Local Government Area.

The event, which held at Yewa North Local Government Primary School, Oja-Odan, Christ Church School, Imasayi, and Nazareth High School, Imeko, attracted a large turnout, including traditional and security leaders.

Speaking at the programme, the Oloja of Oja-Odan, Oba Engineer Oyebanji Adetunji Oladipo, commended the initiative, describing it as a tool to boost local economies and reduce unemployment.

“This initiative will really assist the economy of this country because when the people are economically empowered, there will be peace and tranquility,” the monarch said.

He added that vocational skills such as baking, tie and dye, makeup, crafting, and soap-making could help young people become self-reliant.

“I’m not surprised this initiative came from Alhaji Yusuf Kamorudeen. That is something he learnt from his mentor, President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. We will keep supporting them with our prayers,” he said.

Similarly, during his visit to the programme, at Christ Church School, Imasayi, the Olu of Imasayi, Oba Kuoye Luqman Olamilekan, urged participants to take full advantage of the opportunity.

“Many people do not go past secondary school education but they can do magic with their handicrafts. So, I encourage you all to seize this chance to learn and practise these skills,” the monarch said.

Also, while appreciating the presidential aide, Oba Olamilekan thanked President Tinubu for providing Alhaji Yusuf with the platform to serve.

Also speaking at the programme, the Divisional Police Officer of Oja-Odan, CSP Oluwatosin Esther, urged participants to make good use of the training.

“Now that you have practised what you learnt, continue to practise and improve on it from tomorrow. Learning is a process. If you refuse to practise what you learn, you’ll get discouraged, but as you continue you learn more and more,” she advised.

The police officer stressed that sustaining the programme would help reduce social vices among youths in the area.

“It is a good thing to see many youths and women turn out for this programme. Please do more of this initiative to empower them. Through this, development would spread and many would be discouraged from engaging in social vices,” she said.

The empowerment initiative has continued to spread across Ogun communities, with participants expressing optimism about leveraging their new skills to create sustainable livelihoods.

