Tinubu postpones travel to Friday

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THERE are indications that President Bola Tinubu may have shifted his departure from Abuja for a two-nation trip to Japan and Brazil to Friday.

Recall that the presidency had, on Wednesday, in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, stated that the President will depart Abuja on Thursday, August 14.

However, it was gathered that President Tinubu was busy on Thursday with official matters and even received the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, WTO, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala at the Presidential Villa.

Although at the time of filing this report, there was no official statement from the presidency on the shift, sources in the presidency confirmed that Tinubu was busy throughout the day with official engagements and may have decided to begin the two-nation trip on Friday.

The initial statement from the presidency had stated that the President would stop over in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, before proceeding to Japan.

In Japan, President Tinubu will attend the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in the City of Yokohama from August 20 to 22.