Stakeholders synergize to address multidimensional poverty

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

ABUJA – Stakeholders from government, civil society, development partners, and the private sector have joined forces to address Nigeria’s deepening multidimensional poverty through sustainable and inclusive social protection initiatives.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day Dialogue on Social Protection in Nigeria in Abuja, Executive Director of the Africa Network for Environmental and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), Rev. David Ugolor, said the meeting serves as a build-up to the forthcoming National Summit on Humanitarian and Poverty Reduction.

Citing National Bureau of Statistics data, Ugolor revealed that 63 percent of Nigerians are multidimensionally poor, with 44.7 million men and 43.7 million women living on less than $1.90 a day. He stressed the urgent need for inclusive policies to address inequality and improve livelihoods.

The dialogue, under the Act Naija! Project, seeks to present a baseline study for policy action, review Nigeria’s current social protection landscape, and strengthen civil society’s role in monitoring interventions.

The three-year EU co-funded project is being implemented by ANEEJ, Bread for the World (Germany), and the New Initiative for Social Development (NISD). Its goal is to increase public awareness, build local monitoring capacity, and enhance collaboration between government and civil society.

In a keynote address, Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Yusufu Sununu, represented by Director of Social Development Valentine Ezulu, said the National Social Protection Policy (NSPP) is being reviewed to align with global standards and eliminate duplication across agencies.

“Social protection is not charity – it is a right,” Sununu declared, calling for coordinated reforms to restore dignity, build resilience, and unlock the potential of Nigerians.

The National Humanitarian and Poverty Reduction Summit is scheduled for October 2025.