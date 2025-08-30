Shettima attends wedding of late Buhari’s granddaughter in Kaduna

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Saturday, attended the wedding fatiha of Ms Halima Junaid, the granddaughter of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, and Mr Walid Muazu, the son of Iyan Katagum.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the wedding was held at the Yahaya Road Juma’at Mosque, Ungwan Rimi, in the Kaduna metropolis.

Shettima was accompanied by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia; the Minister of Environment, Alhaji Balarabe Lawal; the Minister of Transportation, Sen. Sa’idu Alkali; and Rep. Lawal Zannah.

The Vice-President stood for the bride, Halima Junaid, while Alhaji Shehu Mauzu stood for the groom.

Dignitaries present are Abubakar Malami SAN, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation; former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, Abdulraseed Bawa; Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari; and the former Director-General of the State Security Service, Malam Yusuf Bichi.

Others are Alhaji Tahir Muhammad Tahir, former Special Adviser to the President on Religious Affairs, and prominent personalities within and outside Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that immediately after the wedding fatiha, Shettima proceeded to the residence of the former Nigerian leader, Buhari, and greeted the widow, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari.

Shettima said he was specifically directed by President Bola Tinubu to extend his warm regards and reassure the family of his continued support.

He also offered words of comfort and encouragement to the widow of the late President, Aisha Buhari, noting that the late President Buhari will forever remain dear to both President Tinubu and himself.

Shettima said, “I came to Kaduna to attend the wedding of Halima Junaid, and after the wedding I decided to come and greet you and also to once again console you.

“I cannot come to Kaduna and go without coming to this house. May Allah grant his soul eternal rest and reward him with Aljannah, and may Allah give you the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Similarly, Shettima, on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, paid a condolence visit to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman (North West), Alhaji Garba Datti Muhammad, over the demise of his son.

He said, “When I was informed by my boss, His Excellency President Bola Tinubu, that I was going to Kaduna to attend the wedding of the granddaughter of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“He (Tinubu) said it is absolutely essential that you should represent me at the wedding fatiha and, most importantly, go and pay a condolence visit to the National Vice Chairman (North West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who lost a son.

“On behalf of President Bola Tinubu, I want to convey our deep sympathy and condolences to our boss, our party leader, and to the governor of Kaduna state,” Shettima said. (NAN)