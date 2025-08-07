Sanwo-Olu unveils 7 key road networks in Badagry

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Wednesday, unveiled seven newly upgraded road networks in Badagry Local Government Area and Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA) to drive infrastructure development and boost economic activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 16.4km roads include reconstruction of 3.3km hospital road(Phase 1), construction of 7km Samuel Ekundayo-Toga road (Phase 1 and 2), as well rehabilitation and upgrading of the Aradagun-Mosafejo-Ilado-Imeke road (Phase 3).

According to him, these roads will positively impact the lives of Lagosians, especially those in the Badagry division.

Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to infrastructural development.

He noted that the improved road infrastructure would enhance trade and commerce.

“It will stimulate the tourism sector, and, most importantly, open up remote areas,” he said.

The governor emphasised that the administration had kept faith with the people of Badagry.

“We are fulfilling promises made during the virtual commissioning of the 6.65km road connecting Imeke, Ajido, Iworo/Whispering Palms to Epeme Road.

“The Aradagun-Mosafejo-Ilado-Imeke road connects to the previously commissioned 6.65km dual carriageway featuring a 300m bridge, linking Imeke, Ajido, and Iworo to Epeme road.

“This provides an alternative route to the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

“The Samuel Ekundayo/Toga road links Joseph Dosu road from Samuel Ekundayo Road/Toga Road Intersection and connects to the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

“This road serves as an alternative route from Badagry Roundabout to Limca/Ibereko.

“Similarly, Hospital Road (Phase 1) connects Idale, Akarakunmoh, Povita, Topo, and Ajido communities to the Lagos-Badagry Expressway via Joseph Dosu Road.

“This commence from Agbalata Market Junction to Lagos State University Foundation,” he said.

The governor said that the newly inaugurated road networks would boost trade and commerce, enhance transportation and provide access to several tourist centers.

Sanwo-Olu added that the roads would serve as an alternative access route, improve the interconnectivity of communities and contribute to the state’s and national Gross Domestic Product growth.

He assured the people of Oko Afo, Ilogbo, Eremi, and Pota that their road networks would be commissioned soon.

The governor disclosed that plans are underway to connect Hospital Road to Topo, further enhancing multi-modal transportation network.

He said: “Badagry holds enormous economic importance to Lagos State and Nigeria.

“It shares a major international boundary and serves as a gateway to at least five West African countries.”

He, therefore , urged community leaders, the people of Badagry, and all road users to protect the newly inaugurated infrastructure jealously for generations to come.

Mr Sesi Whingan, member representing Badagry Federal Constituency, thanked the governor for assisting Badagry in construction of link roads.

Whingan urged Sanwo-Olu to assist in reconstruction of Mowo Ikoga Road and Ajara Erekiti abandoned road.

Mr Babatunde Hunpe, Chairman Badagry local government, said the completion of the roads was another testament to commitment to infrastructure development across all parts of the state, including the ancient and strategic town of Badagry.

According to him, we are not only inaugurating roads, we are celebrating visionary leadership, purposeful governance, and genuine concern for the grassroots.

“Market Road, Hospital Road, Aradagun Road, Mosafejo Road, Ilado Road, Imeke Road and Samuel Ekundayo -Itoga Road are more than just passages.

“They are a lifeline and a critical link that connects several communities in Badagry local government to those in Olorunda LCDA.

“It enhances mobility, stimulates local commerce, and improves access to education, healthcare, and social services.

“This road brings hope and convenience to thousands of families and opens new doors of economic opportunity,” he said.

Mr Kumayon Ajose, the Chairman, Olorunda LCDA, said they needed general intervention in the area of economic challenges.

Ajose appealed for support in delivering people-centred projects and cushioning the effects of hardship on their residents.