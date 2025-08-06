Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Badagry Road Network

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

…Reaffirms Commitment to Infrastructure Development

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prioritizing infrastructure development to enhance trade, stimulate tourism, and improve connectivity in remote areas.

The governor gave the assurance on Tuesday during the official commissioning and handover of the reconstructed Aradagun-Mosafejo-Ilado-Imeke, Hospital, and Samuel Ekundayo Roads in Badagry Local Government Area.

Sanwo-Olu described the seven-road network as a transformative initiative that will ease transportation, improve residents’ quality of life, and boost local economic activity.

“As a key aspect of inclusive governance, my administration has continued to provide infrastructure that supports businesses, creates employment, and improves the living conditions of our people,” he said.

He thanked the people of Badagry for their patience, trust, and cooperation throughout the construction period, emphasizing that their support had been crucial in delivering the project.

Highlighting the importance of the Badagry region, Sanwo-Olu said the state government is focused on unlocking the area’s tourism and economic growth potential, citing its cultural heritage and strategic location.

“We have prioritized the provision of modern infrastructure that not only supports tourism but also stimulates broader socio-economic development in the region,” the governor noted.

Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the government’s vision for inclusive growth ensures no community is left behind, adding that essential infrastructure—such as roads and drainage systems—must reach every part of the state.

“Our resolve is unwavering. True and sustainable development must be inclusive and must touch the lives of all residents,” he said.

In his remarks, Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Olufemi Daramola, explained that the newly rehabilitated roads would reduce travel time, enhance inter-community connectivity, and align with Lagos State’s intermodal transport vision.

“Prior to this intervention, the roads were flooded, overgrown with grasses, and completely impassable. Today, they have been transformed with a semi-rigid pavement finish, ensuring durability, resilience, and safe passage for residents and commuters,” Daramola stated.

The road network is expected to significantly improve access to healthcare, education, and commerce in the area, while also contributing to the long-term development goals of the state government.