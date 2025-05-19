HRM Oba Abraham Olatunji Adebowale Ogabi marks 10 years on the throne

A portrait of HRM, Oba (Dr.) Abraham Olatunji Adebowale Ogabi (JP), Oyikilu I, Ajagun of Imeke Awori Kingdom, being presented to the Oba on behalf of Quadro Technologies (the Executive Producer of “Chronicles”, a documentary produced & directed by Muyiwa Bickersteth) on the 10th Coronation Anniversary of the Oba at his palace last Saturday.

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

His Royal Majesty (HRM) Oba (Dr.) Abraham Olatunji Adebowale Ogabi (JP), Oyikilu I, Ajagun of Imeke Awori Kingdom, last Saturday held a press conference at his palace to commemorate the 10th anniversary of his coronation. The event marked the beginning of an 11-day celebration expected to witness cultural displays, empowerment programs, and community activities designed to foster unity and development within the kingdom.

The Oba began by expressing profound gratitude to Almighty God for granting him the grace to reach this milestone. He thanked all dignitaries, community members, and the press for their support and participation in the anniversary events.

The monarch detailed the extensive program lined up for the celebrations, which include traditional performances, the Onimeke Marathon, youth and community days for both Muslim and Christian groups, a novelty football match, and the grand finale on May 27 featuring a live performance by renowned musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1). The festivities promise a vibrant atmosphere with food, drinks, and cultural showcases.

Highlighting his achievements over the past decade, Oba Ogabi emphasised the critical role of unity in propelling the kingdom’s development. One of the landmark accomplishments is the official registration of the entire Imeke Kingdom’s land title at the Land Registry in Alausa, Ikeja. This move, published in national newspapers in 2020, protects investors and land buyers from fraudulent transactions and government acquisition conflicts.

The monarch also recounted his pivotal contribution to the improvement of the Mosafejo-Aradagun-Ilado-Imeke-Iworo Road, transforming what was once a neglected route into a functional road network that benefits residents and visitors alike.

The Oba underscored his commitment to education, healthcare, and youth empowerment through strategic partnerships. Collaborations with the Nigerian Army’s 81 Division, Ilera F’agba Foundation, Kemmies Panel, National Association of Seadogs (NAS), and John Foundation have facilitated medical outreaches, free eye screenings, and distribution of eyeglasses.

In response to economic challenges, the king partnered with God Made Me Women World Initiative (GMMWWI) to distribute cash gifts and food items to over 100 households during the cashless policy era and worked with Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture to provide food palliatives to more than 300 families amid subsidy removals.

Oba Ogabi addressed the kingdom’s unique partnership with Brothers Across Nigeria (BAN), a registered and reputable organisation known for community service and ethical values. This alliance has resulted in the provision of a 500KVA transformer to improve electricity supply in Idi-orogbo, a suburb of the kingdom.

The king also highlighted the fruitful relationship with West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo), which has empowered about 400 youths through vocational training in catering, fashion designing, ICT, and welding. Additionally, WAPCo’s scholarship scheme has supported approximately 100 students from the kingdom, regardless of indigene status.

Security remains a top priority for the monarch, who expressed appreciation for the consistent support from local police, military units, and the Department of State Security Service. Imeke Kingdom is firmly positioned as a safe haven, free from hooliganism, cultism, and other vices.

On infrastructure, Oba Ogabi appealed to the Lagos State Government to expedite the completion of the Elderly Care Home for the Badagry Division located within the kingdom. Once completed, it will be the largest facility of its kind in the area, serving the elderly population comprehensively.

The king announced the demarcation of several lands reserved for development and invited government agencies and investors to seize the opportunity. He also urged landowners to develop their properties promptly to prevent abandoned sites from becoming security risks.

HRM Oba Ogabi reaffirmed his support for journalism and assured the press that the palace doors remain open for dialogue and engagement.