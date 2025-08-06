Lawmaker commends Sanwo-Olu on reconstructed roads in Badagry

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly Dr. Bonu Solomon representing Badagry constituency 1, has commended the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as well as his Deputy Governor, Mr. Obafemi Hamzat, on the commission of the several reconstructed roads in the Badagry area of the state.

The reconstructed roads include the Aradagun–Mosafejo–Ilado–Imeke axis, Hospital Road, and Samuel Ekundayo Road, all of which have been fully rehabilitated to boost transportation and community development in the region.

According to him, the reconstruction of the roads reaffirms the commitment of the state government to infrastructural development and improved connectivity.

This development marks another milestone in the state’s ongoing efforts to modernize its road network and improve transportation infrastructure.

“Thank you for enhancing the quality of life of our people through these vital road projects,” Dr. Bonu said in his message to the governor and deputy governor.

“The commissioning marks another milestone in the Sanwo-Olu administration’s drive to improve road connectivity and promote economic development across Lagos,” he said.