Rapper French Montana gets engaged to Dubai Princess

French Montana

By Emmanuel Okogba

American rapper French Montana has confirmed his engagement to Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum, with wedding preparations now underway.

A publicist for the 40-year-old rapper told TMZ on Wednesday that the pair, who got engaged in June, are “excited about their future together.” While no official wedding date has been announced, sources say both families are “delighted” by the union.

The news follows French Montana’s debut appearance as a model at Paris Fashion Week, where he walked for 3.Paradis’ Spring/Summer 2026 collection. The couple have since been spotted together in Paris, Dubai, Morocco, and on desert camel rides, fueling speculation about their blossoming romance.

Montana, born Karim Kharbouch in Casablanca, Morocco, was first linked to the princess in October 2024. They later appeared in a viral video showing Sheikha Mahra giving him a tour of Dubai. The pair were also seen holding hands during Fashion Week this summer.

According to Daily Mail, The princess, 31, previously announced her separation from her former husband, Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, in July 2024, through a now-deleted Instagram post. Sheikha Mahra and Sheikh Mana share a one-year-old daughter, whose name has not been made public.

French Montana, best known for hits like Unforgettable and No Stylist, previously dated Khloé Kardashian in 2014.

Speaking in a 2016 interview with Elle, the rapper noted that being with partners who have gone through divorces can be “real emotional” and “a sensitive space for them.”