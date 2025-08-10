Police arrest three over 2024 murder, robbery in Abuja

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja — Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of Mr. Azubuko Nwakama, a staff member of Liberty Radio, who was attacked and robbed at Panteka Market in Mpape on June 14, 2024.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed in a statement that the arrests followed months of sustained investigation and surveillance by detectives attached to the Mpape Division.

“Following the incident in June 2024, detectives from Mpape Division immediately launched a comprehensive investigation,” she said.

The suspects reportedly robbed the victim of his mobile phone and other valuables before stabbing him. However, efforts to trace the stolen phone proved difficult for months, as the device remained switched off.

According to the police, the breakthrough came on August 2, 2025, when the phone — a Redmi 13C — was switched on and tracked to one Mutari Lawal, 32, of Kano State.

“Upon arrest, Mutari confessed to the crime and revealed the identities of his accomplices: Dan’Asabe Ibrahim, 22, from Zamfara State, and Danjuma Ibrahim, 18, both with no fixed address in Mpape,” the statement noted.

Lawal reportedly admitted he took the phone to Kano, where he kept it powered off for over a year. He returned to Abuja and switched it on only after attempting to wipe its data and insert a new SIM card.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ajao Adewale, commended the officers for their professionalism and perseverance, stressing that justice has finally caught up with the suspects.

He also warned criminal elements in the territory to either “repent or relocate,” as the law will eventually catch up with them.

“The long arm of the law is patient, persistent, and resolute,” the CP declared.

The FCT Police Command reiterated its commitment to public safety and urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities via its emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08028940883.