South-East monarchs renew demand for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Nnamdi Kanu

— Insist on leadership rotation to Abia, urge massive voter turnout

By Steve Oko

The South-East Traditional Rulers Council has renewed its demand for the unconditional release of detained Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, lamenting that previous appeals to the Federal Government have failed to yield the desired outcome.

The monarchs also reaffirmed their position that the council’s leadership should rotate to Abia State, with HRM Eze Sir Dr Linus Nto Mbah assuming the chairmanship in accordance with the council’s constitution.

These resolutions were contained in a communiqué issued after the council’s quarterly delegates meeting held on October 23, 2026, at the Parliament of Ndi Eze, Owerri, Imo State.

On the political front, the traditional rulers expressed concern over the scheduled dates for the forthcoming national elections, which they said could pose challenges for the South-East.

They nevertheless urged eligible voters across the region to return to their respective registration areas and participate massively in the elections.

The council also called on traditional rulers and community leaders to suspend festivals and ceremonies during the election period to enable eligible voters to exercise their civic responsibilities.

On traditional leadership in the South, the monarchs reaffirmed their support for the rotational chairmanship of the Southern Traditional Rulers Council among the South-East, South-West and South-South geopolitical zones.

They rejected any arrangement that would confer permanent chairmanship on one zone, insisting that the position should rotate among the three zones for two-year terms, in line with the decision of the Southern Governors Forum reached in Ogun State in 2025.

The council further called for the reconstitution of the Southern Traditional Rulers Council’s leadership to reflect recognised traditional rulers from member states and conform to the leadership template of the Southern Governors Forum.

The communiqué was signed by the chairman of the South-East Traditional Rulers Council and chairman of the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Eze Dr Linus Nto Mbah; the Obi of Onitsha, HRM Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe; and other traditional rulers from the five South-East states.

The monarchs expressed appreciation to Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, for hosting the meeting, as well as the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers and the people of the state for their hospitality.

They also acknowledged the support and encouragement of governors across the South-East.