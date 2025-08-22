Peter Obi and St. Philomena, by Emeka Obasi

Politicians must know when to draw the line between terminological inexactitudes and fact. I was born at St. Philomena Hospital Benin City in the First Republic when there was no Mid – West Region, it is nauseating to hear Comrade Senator Adams Oshiomhole jive about Labour Party leader, Peter Obi.

Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo State, was angered that Obi donated money to students of the St. Philomena College of Nursing which is part of the hospital. This facility was established by the Roman Catholic Mission in 1941, eleven years before the Unionist came into the world as a Muslim.

Oshiomhole claimed that the same St. Philomena Hospital, where I was born, to Anglican parents, is “equipped, owned and funded by Edo State government, one hundred percent.” This is taking politics beyond redemption.

It does appear that Obi has become larger than life in the eyes of tough talking Nigerian politicians. He is now part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). What they do not realise is that the more they invest in him through undue strictures, the more popular he becomes.

The Comrade Senator should stop acting and face his legislative responsibilities. It is strange that as a former governor, he did not know the place of St. Philomena Hospital. Curiously, the Edo State Commissioner for Health is Cyril Oshiomhole. The truth is clearly sitting in Iyamho.

When Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole married the very devout Catholic, Clara, it was for good reason. That union was so sweet that the man became a Roman Catholic, choosing the name Eric.

As governor, Oshiomhole was part of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Benin City. And I want to remind him that Pope Leo follows major and minor developments in Nigeria. As an Augustinian priest, the Pontiff will soon remind the politicians that as from 1978, the Order became part of St. Paul’s.

Catholics adopted Philomena as the Patron of Infants, Babies and Youth. There is St. Philomena Secondary School, Los Angeles, run by Carmelite Sisters, since 1958. You will find St. Philomena Catholic School for Girls in the Sutton part of London under the management of Daughters of the Cross, dating back to 1893.

Indian Catholics throng to St. Philomena Convent School, in Nashik, Maharashtra. It was set up in 1946 by Franciscan Hospitaller Sisters of the Immaculate Conception. I think Oshiomhole made a huge mistake dabbling into Philomenian affairs.

Obi is a Roman Catholic, surrounded by a Reverend Sister sibling and a Reverend Father brother. Supporting St. Philomena was not out of place. He has given out money to schools, hospitals, Internally Displaced Persons and veteran footballers all over the country.

No human is infallible. I advise Comrade Senator to go St. Paul’s Church for Confession. Archbishop Augustine Akubueze of the Metropolitan Archdiocese will be so happy, for he was in charge of Catholics in Lady Clara Oshiomhole’s Esan Land, as Bishop of Uromi for six years and was born in Kaduna, the second home of Oshiomhole.

Obi is used to politicians and their lies. He is not a saint, like Philomena. As a sinner, he also forgives sins. Oshiomhole knows how to use lies. Find out from Prof. Jerry Gana who nearly broke down when, as Nigeria Labour Congress leader, Oshio Baba tagged him a liar.

As a pained Gana reacted, Oshiomhole simply retorted, “Gana has lied again”. Today both men laugh over this whenever they meet. And I know why the Comrade Senator is not telling the truth about St. Philomena.

Obi has come out to announce his plans for the 2027 presidency. The Labour Party was attacked from all angles by various interests who do not want an improvement on the shock showing of 2023.

What tears Obi’s friendly enemies apart is his resolve to do one term and return to Onitsha as a trader. Politicians know so much about lies, little wonder they do not want to believe that this Peter will not rock the boat and go for a second term.

This Obi, I know, will not do more than four years. Take my words to the bank. Should he fail to live up to this promise, I will personally mobilise forces, from the North and South – West, to topple his government.

We should begin to trust our leaders. If General Yakubu Gowon had gone ahead with the Aburi Accord in 1967, there would have been no Civil War. Unfortunately, we have not been able to learn from the lessons of that war. One mistake Dr. Goodluck Jonathan made was contesting in 2015.

President Umaru Yar’adua was in power for nearly three years. In two years, he had succeeded in uniting the country. The same cannot be said of fellow Katsina man, General Muhammadu Bihari, who wasted eight years in power dividing the same country.

A good leader does not have to spend as much time as Teodoro Nguema Mbasogo of Guinea Equatorial, to leave a mark. In Africa, the longer they stay, the more useless they become. Did Nelson Mandela not bow out after four years?

Who says it cannot happen in Nigeria.

Those who are discussing with Jonathan, should concentrate more on Obi to get a concrete one – tenure agreement. The man wants to change the narrative. We must begin to hold our politicians responsible. Agreement na Agreementi ooo.