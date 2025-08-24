Pay Rise: Halt exercise before it triggers crisis – Labour warns RMAFC

President Bola Tinubu and NLC President Joe Ajaero

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has strongly opposed the proposed upward review of remuneration for political office holders by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), warning that the move could worsen inequality and spark nationwide outrage.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, described the proposal as “insensitive, unjust, inequitable, and a direct threat to social stability.” He argued that such a review would deepen poverty among Nigerians, most of whom have been classified as multi-dimensionally poor.

“We are outraged by the decision of RMAFC to embark on a comprehensive upward review of the remuneration packages of political office holders,” Ajaero said. “This move is insensitive and will only succeed in widening the inequality between civil servants and political office holders.”

The labour leader faulted the justification given by RMAFC Chairman, Mr. Mohammed Usman, dismissing it as inadequate. He warned that turning public office into a pathway for wealth rather than service would heighten desperation for political positions, with dangerous consequences for governance and stability.

The NLC further noted that the proposal comes at a time when civil servants face salary stagnation, with the N70,000 minimum wage still in operation despite rising costs of living. It recalled that the last wage review for civil servants was less than 50 percent, while political office holders reportedly enjoyed increments exceeding 800 percent.

According to the union, while civil servants’ wage adjustments are tied to resource availability, political office holders have consistently received uniform pay structures nationwide, regardless of states’ fiscal capacities.

The NLC demanded that the current earnings of all political office holders be made public, along with the benchmarks for any proposed review. It also urged RMAFC to immediately suspend the exercise to avoid what it described as “a potential tsunami.”