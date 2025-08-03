Paramilitary Recruitment: FG extends application deadline

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has extended the closing date for application in its ongoing recruitment into the paramilitary services under the Ministry of Interior.

Accordingly, the recruitment portal which was initially set to close on Monday 4th August, 2025, will now remain open until Monday, 11th August, 2025.

Secretary of the Civil Defence Correctional Fire and Immigration Services Board CDCFIB, Major General Abdulmalik Jibrin (retd) in a statement on Sunday said the one week extension is geared towards providing additional opportunity for applicants willing to be enlisted into any of the Paramilitary Services as well as the Board.

“Applicants are hereby reminded that the authentic portal address remains htpps://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng

“The Board wishes to reiterate that its recruitment process is free of charge as well as remains committed to ensuring a fair and transparent process”, he added.