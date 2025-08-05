PANDEF Congratulates Amb. Patrick Dele Cole at 85

Says his immense contribution to journalism, the development of Niger Delta and nation building has left indelible mark in the annals of history

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the apex socio-political body of the South-South geo-political zone has congratulated former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Argentina and Brazil, Amb. Patrick Dele Cole on his 85th birthday celebration.

In a statement yesterday by the National Chairman of PANDEF, Amb. Godknows Igali, said that his immense contribution to journalism, the development of Niger Delta and nation building has left indelible mark in the annals of history.

According to Igali, there was no gainsaying that Amb. Cole

was a square peg in a square hole, a politician par excellence, a scholar of esteemed repute, an ace journalist and indeed one of Nigeria’s finest exports in his erstwhile position as Nigeria’s Ambassador.

The statement read, “On behalf of the Board of Trustees and National Executives of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), we join your family, friends and well-wishers all over the world to felicitate with you most heartily on your 85th birthday celebration, which happy event is today, 4th August, 2025.

“There is no gainsaying; you are a square peg in a square hole, a politician par excellence, a scholar of esteemed repute, an ace journalist and indeed one of Nigeria’s finest exports in your erstwhile position as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Argentina and Brazil. Your immense contribution to journalism, the development of Niger Delta and nation building has left indelible mark in the annals of history.

“Our prayer therefore, is that the Lord Almighty continue to bless and keep you in good health and soundness of mind, and may your twilight years be filled with warmth and lots of laughter; from strength to strength and grace to grace. Once again, I congratulate you on this special attainment of four score and 5. “Being Confident of this very thing, that He who has begun a good work in you will complete it until the day of Jessus Christ” Phil 1:6

“Please accept the assurances of my very true regards.”